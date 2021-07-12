Sunline Transit Agency now offering rides to San Bernandino

Top Stories

The Sunline Transit Agency began its new service to and from San Bernandino Monday, which will run through Friday.

The route will include stops at the SunLine Indio facility, the California State University San Bernardino – Palm Desert Campus, 2nd & Commerce in Beaumont, the California State University San Bernardino – Main Campus, and the San Bernardino Transit Center & Metrolink Station.

On the bus, there will be access to Wi-Fi, extra leg room, comfortable seats. and USB ports.

Adults/Youth can pay $6 to ride the bus. Seniors only have to pay $4.