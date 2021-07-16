Photos: Early morning blaze destroys boats on Lake Arrowhead dock

Top Stories

Multiple boats were devoured by flames on Lake Arrowhead in an early morning blaze.

According to San Bernardino County Fire, crews found multiple boats well involved in flames when they arrived to the scene. "Firefighters manned nearby Boat 92, working off the fireboat platform to make a safe and immediate fire attack. Utilizing the fire boat’s pumps, hose compliment, and unlimited water supply, the fire was knocked down in approximately 20 minutes."

Some boats were on fire and floating dangerously away from the dock because the flames burned through their lines. "Firefighters worked to extinguish & corral the free-floating boats before they caused additional damage," fire officials told News Channel 3 in a statement. " Boat & dock fires pose a hazard for firefighters as both can sink, making the fireboat a vital resource to suppress the fire. Firefighters are specially trained in shipboard firefighting, fireboat operations, and cross-staff the boat from nearby Station 92."











Photos: San Bernardino County Fire

In total seven boats were destroyed and five boats were damaged. The dock also received major damage. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.