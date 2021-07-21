Early morning hit and run driver leaves one person in critical condition

Top Stories

One person is in critical condition following a hit and run crash in Indio.

Police say it happened on Avenue 48 near Jackson Street around 2 a.m.

Police say a Chevy Malibu and Ford pick-up truck collided at the intersection.

One of the drivers was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Police are searching for the other driver who fled the scene, but they are unsure of which car they were driving.