Severe weather causes mechanical issues at Palm Springs Tramway

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed Monday because of mechanical issues caused by overnight rain and lightning.

Officials told News Channel 3 about the closure but did not elaborate on the problems or the solution.

Torrential rains pelted the Coachella Valley from 3:45 a.m. through the early morning hours. Rainfall totals in Palm Springs closed in on a half-inch.

The tram is expected to reopen on Tuesday, July 27. The first car up is set for 10:00 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning should expire this evening.

First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day through this evening at 8 p.m. due to the potential for more storms. Flash Flood Warnings encompassed the Valley early this morning due to heavy rains from those morning storms. Check out your forecast for the Coachella Valley

