Palm Springs Mayor seeking State Assembly seat

Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege is intending to run for California State Assembly. She publicly announced her campaign Thursday morning. Holstege is seeking the District 42 seat, currently held by Chad Mayes.

"As your Assemblymember," Holstege said in a tweet, "I’ll bring a fresh, new voice to Sacramento, fight tirelessly for our fair share of state resources, achieve real results for our communities, and bring the 42nd District into the future."

"I’m running for State Assembly to bring my dedicated track record of public service and commitment to our community to Sacramento and act as a voice for all residents of the 42nd District who reflects the values of our diverse and inclusive community." Christy Holstege

Today, I announced my campaign for #AD42. I’m running to create real change for our residents and lasting progress for our region. As your Assemblymember, I will continue to act as a strong voice for all residents of the 42nd District and ensure our region has a seat at the table pic.twitter.com/rxXExsJxC7 — Christy Gilbert Holstege (@christyholstege) July 29, 2021

Her revamped website, christyholstege.com, shows information regarding the run.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is speaking with Christy Holstege today and will have an in-depth interview with her on News Channel 3 today.

News Channel 3 is reaching out to Assemblymember Chad Mayes for comment.