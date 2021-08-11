California mandates vaccines or testing for school employees

Top Stories

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that all school staff in the state have to get vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

Newsom said the state of California would become the "first state in the country" to do so. The mandate would apply to all school employees such as teachers, custodians, aides, and bus drivers.

School employees must show proof of vaccination or get tested at least once per week. The new policy will start on August 12 and schools must fully comply by October 15.

Within the past few weeks, California has implemented similar measures for state workers and health care workers.