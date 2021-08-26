Update: Roads reopened after natural gas leak near Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage

Top Stories

Firefighters are clear from the scene and Highway 111 is reopened for traffic after a gas leak emergency.

Earlier Thursday, firefighters said they were evacuating people in businesses near Bob Hope Drive and Magnesia Falls in Rancho Mirage due to a natural gas leak at a construction site.

It was reported just before 8:00 Thursday morning.

Highway 111 was shut down at that intersection but has since reopened.

SoCalGas is on scene. Cal Fire told a News Channel 3 crew on scene that a construction worker accidentally hit the gas line which prompted the gas company to shut the gas off in the area.

NATURAL GAS LEAK - Rptd 7:49 AM. 42000 Blk Bob Hope Dr in Rancho Mirage. Firefighters are on scene of a natural gas leak @ a construction site. All surrounding business have evacuated as a precaution. Hwy 111 is closed btwn Bob Hope Dr & Magnesia Falls. @SCE is on scene #PalmasIC pic.twitter.com/NwButdAipk — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 26, 2021

