today at 9:45 AM
Published 9:07 AM

Update: Roads reopened after natural gas leak near Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage

Firefighters are clear from the scene and Highway 111 is reopened for traffic after a gas leak emergency.

Earlier Thursday, firefighters said they were evacuating people in businesses near Bob Hope Drive and Magnesia Falls in Rancho Mirage due to a natural gas leak at a construction site.

It was reported just before 8:00 Thursday morning.

Highway 111 was shut down at that intersection but has since reopened.

SoCalGas is on scene. Cal Fire told a News Channel 3 crew on scene that a construction worker accidentally hit the gas line which prompted the gas company to shut the gas off in the area.

News Channel 3 has a crew on site and will be updating here and on air on News Channel 3 at Noon.

