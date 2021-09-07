UCR Palm Desert to offer fascinating classes for local seniors

Top Stories

UC Riverside Palm Desert is now offering a variety of classes for seniors. The Osher Lifelong Learning Program has transitioned from the Riverside campus to the Palm Desert center.

Anyone 50 and older can sign up for fall courses, which offer a variety of subjects, including wine tasting and world cinema.

"We have classes in the category from A just to read off, you know, Arkansas, art and architecture, current events," said Sandra Richards, Director of UCR Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. "So when I develop programs, I try to develop things from astronomy all the way to calligraphy, to musicals, on Broadway, opera."

Classes will be held virtually, and in person, beginning next Monday 9/13. You can sign up for them until then. Just head to UCR Osher or call 760-834-0800.

If you attend in-person classes, you will be required to provide proof of vaccination and to wear a face mask.