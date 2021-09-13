Google hosts online workshop for small businesses in valley

Top Stories

The “Grow with Google” virtual workshop showed local small business owners how to connect with their customers, and manage their business remotely.

It was hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and Congressman Raul Ruiz.

"The pandemic has really forced our small businesses to innovate, and those that innovated with online digital tools fared better in terms of keeping their doors open and their employees at work," said Ruiz.

A study from the Connect Commerce Council said 87% of California small businesses increased their use of digital tools during the pandemic. The study predicts more businesses will keep using digital tools at the same rate or higher than during the pandemic.

"Because as [businesses] learn how to innovate using technology, and online tools, they will grow," said Ruiz.

The Google workshop highlighted tools owners can use to support their company.

"As a regional chamber, we are dedicated to bringing you the best in class tools, resources, and education possible to help you get through this time and to be thriving," said Emily Falappino, the CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"We want to make sure that we are not just maintaining and sustaining but that we are thriving and beyond resilient," said Falappino.

Congressman Ruiz said small businesses are essential.

"I applaud your innovation and I'm grateful for the contributions you make each and every day to our communities," said Ruiz. "Small businesses are the backbone of our economy."

Ruiz said he hopes to bring more workshops to help valley businesses grow despite the pandemic.