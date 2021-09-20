After the destructive ‘Devious Licks’ trend may come ‘Angelic Yields,’ social media posts to atone for school vandalism

Top Stories

Coachella Valley School Districts have not escaped the destructive vandalism in the wave of so-called "Devious Licks" videos on social media platform TikTok.

The premise of the trend: middle school, high school, and college students vandalize school property, most commonly bathrooms, and post their results on the social media app. TikTok has been quick to shut down the trend, with the company removing many of the videos from its platform.

Schools in all three public school districts in Coachella Valley have addressed vandalism related to the trend.

Now, there may be a new trend: an attempt to make amends for the damage.

"We have also heard about 'Angelic Yields' trend, which is a reverse initiative encouraging students to return stolen items or give new items to their schools," said Joan Boiko of Palm Springs Unified School District.

PSUSD did have "minor vandalism" at a few schools that seems to be connected to the "Devious Licks" trend, but it seems to be toning down.

The district is also working on "a school pride PSA that encourages picking up trash, reporting vandalism and taking pride in their schools."

Desert Sands Unified School District spokesperson Mary Perry confirmed, "there have been instances of student response to the challenge at DSUSD schools."

"Several of our schools have reached out to their students and their families regarding this challenge." Perry said.

Conversations about school campus pride have been a part of the attempt to stem the impact.

Coachella Valley Unified School District posted an "Urgent announcement" on their Facebook page last week, saying the nationally viral TikTok challenge was affecting their schools locally.

"Our announcement reached over 48,000 people, many of whom were not aware of this challenge." said CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago.

"We have not been able to find the suspects but do encourage our students, staff, and families to anonymously report these cases through Sprigeo (CLICK HERE) or by contacting the school's administrator," said Santiago.