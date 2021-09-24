Palm Springs woman pleads not guilty to kidnapping niece

Top Stories

BANNING (CNS)- A Palm Springs woman pleaded not guilty today to

kidnapping and child cruelty charges for the alleged kidnapping of her 4-month-

old-niece in Cathedral City.

Julia Anne Schoolcraft, 31, was arrested Sept. 18, a day after

allegedly stealing her brother's vehicle with his child still inside, according

to Officer Andrew Diaz of the Cathedral City Police Department.

Schoolcraft is charged with one felony count each of kidnapping,

willful child cruelty and taking a vehicle without owner consent.

During her arraignment at the Banning Justice Center Friday,

Schoolcraft pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to return for a

felony settlement conference Oct. 5.

She was being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on

$80,000 bail.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of

Cathedral City police at 4:16 a.m. on Sept. 18. Authorities said the child was

last seen with Schoolcraft, a parolee-at-large with an extensive criminal

history, at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 near Date Palm Drive and Adelina

Road.

``The father of the infant reported his sister stole his vehicle after

he parked at a local gas station and entered the store to purchase milk,''

Diaz said. ``The suspect drove away in the vehicle with the infant in her car

seat.''

Banning police officers located the stolen vehicle at 4:54 a.m. and

arrested Schoolcraft, he said, adding that the infant was not inside the

vehicle.

``Schoolcraft cooperated with officers and led them to where she

dropped off the infant -- a Motel 6 in Beaumont,'' he said. ``The infant was

located in a motel room with friends of Schoolcraft, unharmed. The infant is

now home with her parents.''