Amber Alert issued in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties for missing 4-month-old girl

News

The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Cathedral City Police Department for 4-month-old Ananaya Schoolcraft.

Police said that she was last seen with her aunt, Julia Schoolcraft, Friday night around 11 p.m.

Officials said that the abduction happened at Date Palm Drive, near Adelina Road in Cathedral City.

Ananaya Schoolcraft is 4 months old, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 2' 8" and weighs 25 pounds.

Officials describe Julia Schoolcraft as 5' 5" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for a tan 2006 Hummer H2 with the license plate 8VCS182.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911.