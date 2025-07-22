Ozzy Osbourne dead at 76

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary Prince of Darkness, has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Tuesday.

Osbourne, who has sold more than 100 million records, died just over two weeks after putting on a farewell show in England with bandmates from Black Sabbath, which was formed in 1968.

The Osbourne family confirmed the news in a statement:

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019. He was set to headline the Power Trip festival in Indio in 2023, but had to drop out due to those health issues.

It wasn't his only connection to the Coachella Valley. In 1984, Osbourne checked himself into the Betty Ford Clinic in Rancho Mirage for the first time to address his alcoholism.

Osbourne and Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. He was inducted a second time, as a solo artist, in 2024. The UK Music Hall of Fame inducted him as both a Sabbath member and a solo artist in 2005.

The singer of memorable songs like "Paranoid," "Iron Man" and "Crazy Train," which is a staple for revving up crowds at sporting events, also became a reality television star -- along with his wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly -- on the 2002 MTV show "The Osbournes."

According to concert industry trade publication Pollstar, Osbourne sold 2.8 million tickets, grossing $154.8 million, from 223 performances dating to 1999.

The singer reunited with Black Sabbath for their last show on July 5 in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The concert raised a reported $190 million for three charities: Birmingham Children's Hospital, Acorn Children's Hospice and Cure Parkinson's.