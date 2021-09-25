Car crash in Indian Wells kills a pedestrian

Top Stories

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Indian Wells. This is on Highway 111 between Cook and Eldorado outside of the Desert Horizon Country Club.

Deputies on the scene said an adult man was hit and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said Highway 111 is closed right now between Cook and Eldorado and will be for several hours.

Officials also said the driver did stay at the site of the crash and is cooperating with the police.

We'll be updating you with more information as we find out the latest developments.