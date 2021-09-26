Drag show to fundraise for valley clinic giving free medical care to people in need

Top Stories

The Drag Me to Giving Brunch will help raise funds and awareness for the Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine. There will be drag, mimosas, and much more available.

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine provides access to free healthcare. It is primary medical care, at no cost to adults in the Coachella Valley who are uninsured or under-insured. CVVIM is a member of Volunteers in Medicine, a national nonprofit alliance with more than 90 free clinics across the U.S., whose mission is to provide healthcare services in a compassionate, caring way to people in need.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. in Rancho Mirage at 37266 Palm View Rd. You can get tickets here.

Organizers say drag is encouraged and will award prizes to the best drag.

The event does require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. No tickets sales are available at the door.