See’s Candies in downtown Palm Springs closes

Top Stories

See's Candies location in the heart of downtown Palm Springs closed permanently on Sept. 30. A sign posted on the store's door announced its official closure.

There is no word yet on why the store closed down. Some locals are shocked by its closing saying it was a Palm Springs staple in downtown.

"A lot of people really were touched by the fact that it's closing not because it's a candy store but just for so many people it's just been such a great location for them you know through maybe all their lives. Maybe they brought their children their their grandchildren there and now it's gone," said Crystal Fantasy store owner Joy Meredith. "I mean for me it's an awful lot of years of a legacy. And I know that it's not just because it's a candy store. It's because it's just something that was a staple of downtown. You know you drive into town you see it you feel like you know where you are."

There are still two other remaining locations in the Coachella Valley with one in La Quinta and the other in Palm Desert.