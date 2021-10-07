Extra police presence planned for Palm Desert football game after stabbing

Top Stories

Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station will be adding "extra law enforcement staff" at the high school football game this Friday, "to help ensure that the athletes and fans are safe."

Investigators say there are currently no credible threats at this time. The additional security is coming after the investigation of a stabbing at last Friday's Palm Springs vs. Palm Desert football game.

"After the initial incident, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department initiated an extensive investigation into all aspects surrounding the incident. Fortunately, we have an active School Resource Officers Program, where deputies are trained in dealing with school-related incidents. The deputies took immediate action and worked with district security and school officials to implement several safety protocols," The Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "The Sheriff’s Department would personally like to thank the School and District Officials, along with community members who assisted during this investigation. It truly is a community effort to keep our students safe."

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is also asking parents "to please discuss Social Media use with their school-age children. There could be lasting criminal consequences resulting from threatening posts. Contrary to common belief, many of these communications are trackable and retrievable."