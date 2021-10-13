Palm Desert Certified Farmers’ Market returns Wednesday

Top Stories

The Certified Farmers' Market in Palm Desert is making a comeback Wednesday with new hours to get your fresh goods.

Running from October through April the Palm Desert location is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be open on Wednesdays only.

You can find several vendors setting up shop at 72559 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260 which is the parking lot of the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce.

One of those vendors will be Muffie's Pup Treats who sells fresh baked homemade treats for dogs.

Allen Canarutto, one of the owners of Muffie's Pup Treats said his products are all natural and plant based with no chemicals used to make them.

The signature treat right now is a pumpkin flaxseed muffin.

All the ingredients used to make the treats are safe and beneficial to a dog's health according to Canarutto.

The Palm Desert location is just one of three farmers' markets to get those healthy alternatives.

The Palm Springs Certified Farmers' Market will be open Saturdays at the Palm Springs Cultural Center (Camelot Theatres)parking lot located at 2300 E. Baristo Rd.

On Sundays the La Quinta Certified Farmers' Market will be open in Old Town La Quinta off of Calle Tampico at 78100 Main Street.

All of the markets will be hosted outdoors.