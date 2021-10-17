Skip to Content
By
Published 10:21 AM

Local gun store owner to run against Rep. Raul Ruiz speaks at local conservative event

Storm Jenkins is the owner of firearms store Guns of Distinction in Palm Desert. He plans to challenge local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz in California’s primary election in June 2022.

Jenkins will speak at a luncheon on Oct. 17 hosted by Coachella Valley Conservatives at the Classic Club at 11:30 a.m.

Coming up News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., you'll hear from Jenkins and what his plans are for running for California's 36th Congressional District.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

