Images show $200k+ of meth hidden in furniture confiscated at El Centro checkpoint

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint say they found nearly 75 pounds of methamphetamine after a K-9 team alerted them to inspect a vehicle.

On first look, the vehicle was a silver Chevy Silverado with furniture in the bed of the pickup truck. The driver was a 58-year-old United States resident.

On further inspection, agents say they found "several bundles wrapped in cellophane hidden inside the furniture that was being carried in the bed of the truck."

Officials say the "white-crystal substance" in those bundles tested positive for methamphetamine. The suspect, truck, and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

