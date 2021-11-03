Rollout of COVID-19 vaccine set to start for kids in Riverside County



The U.S. has started its administration of the coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is the latest group to become eligible for the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer vaccine after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.

"We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. "As a mom, I encourage parents with questions to talk to their pediatrician, school nurse or local pharmacist to learn more about the vaccine and the importance of getting their children vaccinated.”

Palm Springs Unified School District is partnering with Desert Oasis Healthcare to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 5 to11. There was a survey sent out by the district asking parents if they planned to vaccinate their kids once the shot got approved. The district said the vaccine is not mandatory for school attendance at this time. However, the district said it wants to give easy access to the vaccine for parents who want to provide for their child.

With the new approval of the vaccine for kids, how will the rollout for the shot look like within Riverside County? Also, where else can parents go to get their child vaccinated?

