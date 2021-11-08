Congressman Raul Ruiz awards local veterans with service medals
Two local U.S. veterans will be honored with service medals by Congressman Raul Ruiz. The ceremony will be held at Ruiz's Office in Palm Desert.
Ruiz will be pinning a Bronze Star Service Medal to one of the veterans who was in the Navy who never received it while in service.
The Bronze Star Service Medal is the nation’s fourth-highest award given to service members. The office of Ruiz helps veterans obtain their military medals and awards.
Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear why the two local veterans will be receiving the service medals.
