One person is dead after a big rig drove off the side of Interstate 10 Wednesday morning.

CHP Officer Jackie Quintero tells News Channel 3 that the accident is under investigation. It's not clear why the vehicle went off the roadway. The big rig had been traveling eastbound on I-10, west of Dillon Road.

News Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we get them.