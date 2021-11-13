10th annual ‘Run for Ike’ honors fallen K-9 officer

The 10th annual Run for Ike 5k in Palm Springs honors Palm Springs Police Department K-9 officer Ike who was killed in the line of duty in April 2011.

K-9 Ike was shot and killed as he and his handler attempted to arrest a wanted parolee in 2011.

The race kicked off at 8 a.m. on Nov.13 at the Palm Springs Police Department on South Civic Center Drive. Unfortunately, registration for the event is closed.

The proceeds from the 5k will benefit the PSPD K-9 fund in memory of Ike.