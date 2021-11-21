La Quinta hosts 14th Annual Fall Family Festival

Families flocked to the 14th Annual Fall Family Festival in La Quinta on Sunday to enjoy music, food and entertainment.

More than 50 local businesses and organizations lined the Sliver Rock event site with more than 1,000 people expected to attend.

The festival had games, crafts, safety and community resources for Coachella Valley families.

Kids enjoyed a petting zoo and pony ride, along with delicious food vendors.

The California Highway Patrol held child safety demonstrations, such as car seat safety checks.

