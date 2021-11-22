Busy roadways expected in Southland for Thanksgiving

Travel continues to rebound from the pandemic as the holidays get closer.

According to The Automobile Club of Southern California, 3.8 million Southern Californians will use their car to take trips of at least 50 miles or more during the Thanksgiving holiday period. That's a 9% increase from last year. However, AAA said it's not expected to beat pre-pandemic levels.

The transportation analytics firm INRIX found that Wednesday, Nov. 24 in the afternoon and evening will be the busiest time for Southland freeways. They predict the busiest freeway segment will be Interstate 5 South from Colorado Street to Florence Avenue. The firm said it expects traffic to be 385% over normal levels in that area.

AAA said all outbound freeways are likely to be congested on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before Thanksgiving. Drivers should expect longer travel times during those periods and plan to leave early.

According to a survey from Auto Club travel advisors, the top five destinations for Southern Californians are: