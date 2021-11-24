Lieutenant Governor of California visits FIND Food Bank to discuss local food insecurity

The Lieutenant Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, toured FIND Food Bank in Indio and helped out with the Thanksgiving distribution and packing. She was joined by Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege and Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton.

According to FIND Food Bank spokesperson Kayleen Sullivan, Kounalakis came to learn more about food insecurity in the desert, how it's affecting local communities, and how she can help in terms of resources in the Coachella Valley.

"Well, this is an amazing facility. I was surprised to hear of the extraordinary exponential increase in the number of families who are being served out of out of FIND right now," said Kounalakis. "It's enormously inspiring all the work that's going on here. Of course, it also underscores the rising cost of living in the state of California, which is driving so many more families into having the need of getting that additional assistance."

Sullivan said the Lieutenant Governor also came to promote volunteering during the holidays and give thanks to those who have given their time at the food bank.

"The Lieutenant Governor asked really specific questions on the tour about the source of the food, the support that FIND Food Bank gets from the state of California," said Holstege. "So it was great to see her in action really asking those hard questions about how the state can improve food access and food security."

Holstege and Middleton said they worked together to bring the Lieutenant Governor in to FIND Food Bank.

"The Lieutenant Governor said today there's no better way to give thanks than to help others," said Holstege. "So it's really important to spend this time to give back. We know there are so many people who are struggling in our community with food insecurity and it's an incredible honor to help serve them."