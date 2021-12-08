Local health and CVUSD leaders give coronavirus update at vaccine clinic

Public health officials and school district leaders from Coachella Valley Unified School District are coming together to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. This comes as the spread of the Omicron variant continues and holiday travel is set to pick up.

Leaders will provide their updates at the Coachella Valley Equity Collaborative vaccination clinic at CVUSD headquarters in Thermal at 11:15 a.m.

Speakers will include:

Conrado Bárzaga, MD, Desert Healthcare District and Foundation CEO

Kim Saruwatari, Riverside County Public Health Director

Joey Acuna, Coachella Valley Unified School District Board President

Dr. Luis Valentino, Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent of Schools

According to the CVEC, more than 900 children ages 5 to 11 have received a free COVID-19 vaccine at their clinic so far.

