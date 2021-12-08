Pool man charged in the killing of elderly Palm Desert woman, prosecutors say murder happened during attempted robbery

A Thousand Palms man has been charged with the homicide of a 93-year-old Palm Desert resident.

Investigators say Benjamin Briones, 60, killed Jean Grace Willrich in her home in late November.

The homicide happened on Tuesday, Nov 30 at 12:55 p.m. on the 77000 block of Michigan Drive inside the Palm Desert Country Club. Deputies found 93-year-old Jean Grace Willrich dead inside her home. Authorities said Willrich was found with trauma consistent with a homicide.

According to the charging document, Willrich's murder was "for financial gain."

Court records obtained by News Channel 3 further outline the allegations against Briones. Investigators say Briones entered Willrich's Michigan Drive home on or about November 29 "with the intent to commit theft and a felony."

They say that Briones unlawfully signed a check to be drawn from Willrich's account in the amount of $7,650.

News Channel 3 also found court records showing previous charges against a man named Benjamin Briones including evading arrest, carrying a loaded firearm illegally, and possessing a controlled substance while armed. Those charges date back to March of 2021.

On Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced that a 59-year-old Thousand Palms man was in custody in connection with the murder. Authorities said he is a self-employed pool service man.

Jail records show that the man was arrested near the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Frank Sinatra Drive in Rancho Mirage at approximately 6:00 p.m.

The man has not been charged at this time but was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on first-degree murder charges.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Castaneda with Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.

This was the second murder to happen inside the community within three weeks. At this time, investigators have not connected the two crimes.

On Nov. 11, 47-year-old Edward Snyder was shot and killed near Tennessee and Oklahoma avenues.

