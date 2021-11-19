Investigators ask for community’s help identifying Palm Desert murder suspect

The murder of a 47-year-old man found in a Palm Desert neighborhood last week remains under investigation.

On Nov. 11, Edward V. Snyder was found dead on Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue, near Fred Waring Drive.

Authorities said they originally responded to calls of several gunshots in the area. When deputies arrived, they found Snyder lying on the street "suffering from trauma to his body consistent with a homicide."

On Friday, the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that investigators from the Central Homicide Bureau and Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station conducted a neighborhood canvass and investigatory checkpoints around the area in search of leads regarding the homicide.

Investigators are asking for members of the community to report any suspicious or unusual activity that they may have seen in the area on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Lead Investigator Vasquez of the Central Homicide Unit at 760-393-3529 or Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760-836-1600.

Residents can also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

