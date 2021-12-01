Woman’s homicide being investigated in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies confirm to News Channel 3 that they are investigating a homicide in Palm Desert.

Investigators were called to the 77000 block of Michigan Drive just before 1:00 on Tuesday afternoon. They say a woman was found dead in a home with "trauma to her body consistent with a homicide."

Officials are not releasing her identity at this point so that they can notify her family.

This investigation comes just a couple of weeks after a man was shot and killed near Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue. The victim has been identified as Edward V. Snyder, 47.

There has been no information released by deputies regarding any arrests in that case.

https://youtu.be/LjRlzd88DhQ

From RSO: If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Castaneda with Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Chua of the Palm Desert Sheriff Station at 760-836-1600.

Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's Homicide Tipline online form.

Never miss an update: download the News Channel 3 News App here.