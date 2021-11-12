Homicide investigation underway in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide in Palm Desert.

Sergeant Deanna Pecoraro tells News Channel 3 their investigation began around 10:20 Thursday night. The scene is in the area of Tennessee Avenue and Oklahoma Avenue.

Information on the incident is limited right now, but more details are expected to be released later in the day.

