Are rapid at-home COVID-19 tests hard to find in the valley?

The holidays are almost here, and the CDC is recommending people get tested before getting together with loved ones to stay safe. However, will people in the valley be able to easily find a rapid at-home COVID-19 test before the holidays?

Pharmacies in the valley like CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid are seeing a surge in demand for rapid tests. The demand is so great that Walgreens is now limiting the number of at-home COVID tests customers can buy.

This comes as a speech from President Joe Biden is scheduled for Tuesday with plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, according to the Associated Press.

Watch at 5 and 6 p.m. to see where the supply of rapid at-home COVID tests stands in the valley, and if you will be able to easily find one in time for the holidays.