The new year brings long lines, post-holiday Covid testing rush
Covid-19 testing sites are slammed yet again, after people welcomed the new year.
The highly contagious Omicron variant has spurred a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, and in the Valley.
Appointments are booked up and walk-in lines can take hours before getting tested.
Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:
Palm Springs
- Covid Clinic Palm Springs (PSP) Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- East Riverside Van: James O Jesse Community Center PCR
- Desert Oasis Healthcare PCR
- CVS on Sunrise Way PCR, Rapid Tests
Desert Hot Springs
Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage
- Plaza Rio Vista Kiosk PCR
- Centro Medico Cathedral City PCR
- CVS on Vista Chino PCR, Rapid Tests
- CVS on Bob Hope PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Date Palm Dr. PCR
Palm Desert/Indian Wells
- UCR Palm Desert Campus PCR
- Covid Clinic Palm Desert Site PCR, Rapid Tests
- Executive Urgent Care PCR, Rapid Tests
- MedPost Urgent Care PCR
- CVS on Washington PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Monterey PCR
La Quinta
- La Quinta Wellness Center PCR
- CVS on Jefferson PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Washington PCR
Indio
- East Riverside Van: Starbucks Indio PCR
- Fullenwider Auditorium - Indio Fairgrounds Testing PCR
- OptumServe Testing Site PCR
- Martha’s Village Clinic – Borrego Health PCR
- MedPost Urgent Care of Indio PCR
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
Coachella
- Premiere Urgent Care Center Rapid Tests
- CVS on Avenue 50 PCR, Rapid Tests
- Walgreens Drive-Thru Testing on Harrison St. PCR
Thermal/Mecca
