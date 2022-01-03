Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 11:44 AM
Published 11:40 AM

The new year brings long lines, post-holiday Covid testing rush

Covid-19 testing sites are slammed yet again, after people welcomed the new year.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has spurred a surge in coronavirus cases nationwide, and in the Valley.

Appointments are booked up and walk-in lines can take hours before getting tested.

Tune in at 5pm & 6pm for a look at the testing rush as we begin the new year.

Here's a list of test sites across the Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs

Desert Hot Springs

Cathedral City/Rancho Mirage

Palm Desert/Indian Wells

La Quinta

Indio

Coachella

Thermal/Mecca

Top Stories

Samantha Lomibao

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content