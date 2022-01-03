What you need to know about California’s new composting law

There's a new law in California that will change how you throw away your trash from here on out.

On Jan. 1, a new law came into effect that requires all people and businesses to recycle all of their organic food waste.

California residents will need to sort their leftover food and kitchen scraps from the rest of their trash for composting. The food waste becomes compost and can be mixed in with soil.

CalRecycle says the law is designed to cut back on organic waste in landfills which emit methane gas.

According to CalRecylce, organic waste in landfills emits 20% of the state’s methane which is a climate super pollutant 84 times stronger than carbon dioxide. Adding that organics like food scraps, yard trimmings, paper, and cardboard make up half of what Californians dump in landfills.

CalRecycle says it is putting the law in place to help the environment and that

The law requires every city and county to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses. The jurisdictions will need to educate residents and businesses about collection requirements, including what materials to put in curbside bins.

The law will take on a gradual rollout. It will be implemented at different times over the next two years depending on what city or county you live in.

However, by 2024 the state will start imposing fines on those who fail to do it correctly.