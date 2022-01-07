Family seeks justice for Montel Robinson, man killed in Indio stabbing

Montel Robinson

The sisters of Montel Robinson, 30, are seeking justice for their little brother.

Robinson was killed after being stabbed on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021 at Miles Ave Park in Indio.

Suspect arrested

On Monday, Indio police arrested a suspect, Juan Hernandez, 29, of Indio on the 83-500 block of Indio Boulevard.

Officers said they arrived at the scene and found Robinson with a stab wound. Officers immediately provided first aid until medics arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Robinson and Hernandez got into a verbal altercation before the stabbing.

Hernandez was officially charged with murder on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty.

He was booked into John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he is being held on $1 million

If anyone has any further information regarding this case, contact the Indio Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Detective Chris Cordova at (760) 391-4051, or call anonymous information through Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP(7867).