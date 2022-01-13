Valley hospitals overwhelmed with staff shortages as Covid cases surge

Tuesday marked the first time since Feb. 3, 2021 that Riverside County has had more than 900 COVID hospitalizations.

Hospitals throughout the Coachella Valley are being struck with an influx in patients, along with a critical staff shortage.

To try and ease the shortage, hospitals nationwide are allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. California health authorities say hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working.

About 24% of U.S. hospitals are reporting a “critical staffing shortage,” according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as public health experts warn the Covid-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant threatens the nation’s health care system.

