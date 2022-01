Cal Fire reported a hiker fell and died on a mountain trail near Idyllwild on Sunday.

The Riverside County Fire Department said the fall was reported at 2:10 p.m. at the South Ridge Trail in Idyllwild.

A Riverside County sheriff's helicopter rescue team was dispatched to the location of the hiker and the team reported the hiker died at the scene.

