One person airlifted after golf cart crash in La Quinta

Cal Fire reported one person suffered serious injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta Saturday night and had to be airlifted to an area hospital.

Officials said four other people were involved in the crash and were evaluated by paramedics on the scene but declined further treatment.

The crash was reported at 6:55 p.m. at the 57000 block of South Valley Lane.

It was not reported how the crash happened.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest on this incident.