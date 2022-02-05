Wounded veterans recruited as baseball umpires in local league

Veterans who love baseball are getting the chance to transition to the diamond. The California Winter League has a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy, which teaches veterans how to umpire.

They served our country and now continue their service on the baseball field.

"I was hit by an IED. I was pronounced dead three different times," said Eric Murray who served in the Marines and the Army for a total of 20 years.

"When I first got back from Iraq, I was drinking a gallon and a half of Jack Daniels and a 20 pack of Coors Light a night, just to stop seeing everything that I seen over there," said Murray.

As a father of three, Murray knew he needed to find a way to live again. He's now coming up on 13 years of sobriety and decided to join the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy in 2019.

"When I step on the field, I totally clear my head," said Murray. "I want to get everything out of my- if I'm going through, like depression or something with that stuff, I can get on the baseball field and it totally clears my mindset"

Liam Fernald is also a part of the Academy having served 20 years in the Army.

"I have PTSD, and everything associated with that," said Fernald. "Once you're in between the lines behind the plate, that's your world for the next two hours."

Fernald found his passion for umpiring when his son's baseball games needed umpires. Now the second he steps onto the field, he finds relief.

The California Winter League partnered with the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy in 2020.

"They've, you know, done an outstanding job for us as Americans, and now they're here and they're learning a skill that not everybody can do, frankly," said CWL chief umpire instructor Dale Scott. "But these guys have no fear."

With each game, the veterans get to grow and sharpen their umpire skills.

"They really want to soak up all the instruction, all the help they can get, and that's what we're here for," said Scott.

It's not just a game, it's a newfound way of life.

"God had a plan for me. It wasn't just to stick around and be sorry for myself and allow myself to just get- allow the PTSD and TBI to ruin my life," said Murray. "I live a fulfilled life on a baseball field as much as I possibly can."