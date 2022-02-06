Love Local CV hosts street fair to help non-profit The Narrow Door

The organization Love Local CV is kicking off the new year with a street fair event at Southwest Church.

There will be 80 local businesses at the street fair showcasing products and services. Also, businesses from around the Coachella Valley will partner with the community to drop off nonperishable food items to be donated to The Narrow Door to help feed local families in need.

The Love Local CV app helps give businesses in the Coachella Valley free exposure as well as lets the community know if they are hiring. Businesses can share specials and post job openings directly on the app. Other businesses looking to participate in the app are able to join for free by simply downloading the app and selecting “Register Business” on the drop-down menu.

“Our mission is to unite the Coachella Valley and send a message of hope to local businesses through the Love Local CV initiative,” said the creator of Love Local CV and pastor of advancement at Southwest Church, Brad Kinney. “The street fair and Love Local CV mobile app are powerful ways we believe will help inspire and ignite our local economy,” Kinney said.

Founded in the midst of the pandemic, Love Local CV has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for small businesses in the Coachella Valley.

The street fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at Southwest Church.