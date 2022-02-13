300 fentanyl pills found in stolen truck in Bermuda Dunes

The latest drug bust in the Coachella Valley consisted of 300 fentanyl pills, two loaded ghost guns, 12 grams of methamphetamine, and tons of cash.

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies, the Coachella Community Action Team, and a Sheriff K-9 Deputy responded to a storage facility near the Ralphs on Bermuda Dunes, regarding an ongoing narcotic investigation.

Four men were found inside a stolen U-Haul truck and a black Nissan sedan. The men were found to be on active county probation and a search of the vehicles was conducted.

Three of the four men already had prior felonies. All four men were arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in the city of Indio. The stolen U-Haul was recovered.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Nevins with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (760)863-8990, or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).