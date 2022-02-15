Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach no longer requiring proof of vaccination, testing or masks.

Organizers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals announced Tuesday that they have dropped the requirement for proof of vaccination, negative test results or masks.

This comes as new state guidelines come into effect Wednesday ending the vaccination requirement and mask mandate for outdoor mega-events.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

On Monday, News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly about what state health officials recommend people do when attending festivals.