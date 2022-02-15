Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:49 PM
Published 11:44 AM

Coachella Music Festival and Stagecoach no longer requiring proof of vaccination, testing or masks.

Organizers of the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals announced Tuesday that they have dropped the requirement for proof of vaccination, negative test results or masks.

This comes as new state guidelines come into effect Wednesday ending the vaccination requirement and mask mandate for outdoor mega-events.

On Monday, News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly about what state health officials recommend people do when attending festivals.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Timothy Kiley

Timothy Kiley is Assistant News Director for News Channel 3 starting in 2002 as Photojournalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content