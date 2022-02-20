Modernism Week invites visitors to find inspiration and discover something new

Thousands of people have made their way to the valley for Modernism Week after last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic.

“Every year they continue to amaze and surprise," said valley resident Jade Nelson. "It's just really phenomenal the programming that has evolved, and it encompasses so many things.”

Nelson has been attending Modernism Week since it started back in 2006. He even used to be one of the guides on the double-decker architectural bus tours.

The public is invited to explore Camp at Modernism Week. Camp is a central meeting place for all things modernism. Visitors can view designs, shop, and meet other modernists.

“Yes, it's my first modernism week! I wasn't sure what I was prepared for," said valley resident Gwendolyn Morgan. “We're all talking about what's going on- all the people in town and we're people watching as we come to these events, so we're just enjoying ourselves."

Morgan decided to attend the event with friends. And as an artist herself, she’s always looking for inspiration.

“I want to see what modernism really is. You know, I'm a glass artist. I do glass work and so maybe I can incorporate some of that into my work," said Morgan.

From architectural tours and lectures to artist showcases, visitors have countless opportunities to discover modernism.

“You're learning something new every year that you never would have dreamed up 10, 20 years ago when it began," said Nelson.

To buy tickets for Modernism Week, click here. The event will run through Feb. 27.