GoFundMe page set up to help Palm Desert family who lost home in a fire

A fundraiser page has been created to help a Palm Desert family whose home was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds in the Coachella Valley caused a fire to spread at Palms Mobile Home Park in Palm Desert, leading to evacuations of residents and nearby schools, injuries to firefighters, and damage to several homes.

CAL FIRE reported the cause of the fire was an electrical accident and that two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One mobile home was completely destroyed, 4 additional homes were damaged (1 outside of the mobile home park).







Kristen Gutierrez started the GoFundMe page for her aunt, Lydia Roldan, who lost all her belongings to the fire.

"...Now we are trying to help her and her family recover, as well as offer some peace of mind to her young son and expecting daughter. The funds will go directly to my aunt and her family who have called this home for 24 years, and hopefully with enough support they will be able to slowly rebuild again," said Gutierrez in the GoFundMe post.

Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page to donate.