Man recently arrested for 2012 Indio murder bailed out, family of victim speaks out

John Paul Cortina, 36, was arrested in Oct 2021 in connection with the murder of Isela Duran, 45, in Indio on July 11, 2012. Duran was killed in a shooting that left another person injured. The case remained unsolved for nearly a decade.

Cortina appeared in court for a hearing on Feb.10. A DA's office spokesperson tells News Channel 3, bail for the suspect, John Paul Cortina, was lowered from $1 million to $50,000.

According to county jail records, Cortina was bailed out on Feb.11. He is due back in court next month.

The Riverside County District Attorney is objecting to a local judge's decision to lower the bail of an Indio murder suspect. Prosecutors argued against that decision. There was no word on why the judge ruled to lower bail.

The daughter of Isela Duran, Michelle Duran, responded to the bail reduction in a statement sent to News Channel 3:

"It's hard to put into words or explain our emotions after hearing the judge say bail is reduced to $50,000. A million questions went through our heads. Even questioned each other if we heard correctly. How does some with such charges able to get bailed reduced so low 10% of $50,000 is only $5000 when it was at $1million. I'm sure anyone from the outside not knowing the case hear this and would ask the same question? How & why? At this point, we just felt any hope we had in the justice system went to pieces, felt like they failed us & we are just getting started. I don't know how anyone can make such a rash decision and not think of how or what the family would think or feel. I'm sure anyone listening or following this case or just someone who happen to come across would ask, 'How did this happen?'" - Michelle Duran

