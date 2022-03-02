Local doctor asks for help in sending first aid kits to Ukraine

A local doctor is prepping basic first aid kits to send to the people in Ukraine who are fighting the Russians.

Dr. Dan Olesnicky with Executive Urgent Care in Indian Wells is asking for the public's help in creating thousands of first aid kits to send by the end of the week. His goal: 10,000 first aid kits by Friday.

Olesnicky made a video, linked below, showing people how they can make an inexpensive kit that can ultimately help save lives. He said each kit can be made for less than $10. He is asking for each person who is able, to please consider making 10 kits to send.

https://youtu.be/aX1UGXrySYI

Olesnicky told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that Ukrainian Heroes need combat first aid kits.

Any completed kits can be dropped off at the Executive Urgent Care in Indian Wells.

Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, Dr. Olesnicky shares more about his efforts to help Ukrainian fighters and how you can help the cause.



