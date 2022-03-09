Residents react to approval of massive warehouse to be built in Desert Hot Springs

The Desert Hot Springs Planning Commissions approved the development permit for a three-million square-foot, multi-story e-commerce warehouse.

Many residents said they recently heard about the project and were taken aback by it.

More than a dozen residents spoke at Tuesday's planning commission meeting, all of which disagreed with the warehouse being built in the city for a variety of reasons, including impacts to the environment, traffic, and health.

"I only heard about this project, like a lot of people, I only heard about it this morning," said Jake, a public speaker at the meeting. "I believe that we are rushing into this and doing this way too hastily. I think there needs to be more time committed to this project. I think there needs to be a wider debate that maybe involves not just us, but the valley."

Some have posted to social media praising the project saying it would bring jobs to the area. Others expressed concerns over housing prices in the area increasing.

https://youtu.be/Hs5I55hX83g

Seefried Industrial Properties Inc, an industrial real estate company, submitted the proposal. The proposed project is anticipated to be occupied by a single tenant, according to documents submitted by Seefried Inc. City documents did not show the potential tenant.

The Planning Commission voted 3-2 on the proposal, with Commissioners Requita Grant and Ted Mayrhofen voting no.

The planning commission has the final say on the development unless it's appealed. The city council already voted on the zoning, according to Russell Betts, but not on the specific project. Betts added that any citizen can appeal the planning commission's decision. It's not known if anyone will or on what grounds they would cite.

Watch The Full Meeting Below:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/tbM5sHVmqNk

The building would take up more than 94 acres on the east side of Calle de Los Romos between 19th Avenue and 20th Avenue, north of Interstate 10.

When complete, it will be one of the largest distributions centers in the United States. It is also set to create approximately 1,800 full-time jobs, according to city documents.