N. Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs set to reopen Friday

North Indian Canyon Dr. at Pierson in Desert Hot Springs will reopen on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. The road has been closed since it was devastated by Hilary in August of 2023.

The city of Desert Hot Springs said that they didn't want to just repair the road, but also make improvements to help mitigate future weather-related closures. This includes three large, concrete culverts to allow for both water and wildlife to easily pass under the road.

The cost to fix all the various roads in Desert Hot Springs affected by the storm totals nearly 9.5 million dollars. Thankfully though, much of the cost will be reimbursed by the federal government.