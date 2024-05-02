Skip to Content
Top Stories

N. Indian Canyon in Desert Hot Springs set to reopen Friday

By
Updated
today at 7:11 PM
Published 6:44 PM

North Indian Canyon Dr. at Pierson in Desert Hot Springs will reopen on Friday, May 3rd, 2024. The road has been closed since it was devastated by Hilary in August of 2023.

The city of Desert Hot Springs said that they didn't want to just repair the road, but also make improvements to help mitigate future weather-related closures. This includes three large, concrete culverts to allow for both water and wildlife to easily pass under the road.

The cost to fix all the various roads in Desert Hot Springs affected by the storm totals nearly 9.5 million dollars. Thankfully though, much of the cost will be reimbursed by the federal government.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content