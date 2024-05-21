Palm Springs Police Department searching for thief who stole landscaping tools

A man was caught on video stealing thousands of dollars worth of landscaping tools from a truck and trailer late last week. It happened on Thursday, May 16th around 7:54 a.m. according to the PSPD.

The burglary took place along the 200 block of Camino Sur. The items stolen included a FS 91 R Edge Trimmer loop handle, Stihl weed eater, Stihl HL94 24 Hedge trimmer, and an Exmark commercial lawn mower.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing tan cargo pants, a grey long-sleeve shirt, an orange face shield, a black hat, and black shoes. The man also used bolt cutters to break into the vehicles.

Anyone with ay information is asked to contact Detective Alex Doherty at (760) 323-8142.